  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Craft Brewers, Great Divide Bottling Hall, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Local TV
(credit: Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver)

DENVER (CBS4) – Beer and volunteering; the two went hand in hand during Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver’s Hops for Homes.

More than 30 breweries came together at the Great Divide Bottling Hall to help raise money to support families through affordable home ownership.

“The mission of this project is to bring the collaborative spirit of the craft brewing community together to do something great,” said Samantha Temple of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “Last year was a huge success and we are thrilled to do it again.”

The goal is to raise $30,000.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Denver has some of the most generous, collaborative and philanthropic local breweries who have been perfect partners to help us make an impact in the community” said Temple.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s