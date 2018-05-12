DENVER (CBS4) – Beer and volunteering; the two went hand in hand during Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver’s Hops for Homes.

More than 30 breweries came together at the Great Divide Bottling Hall to help raise money to support families through affordable home ownership.

Hops for Homes is HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/Hvyk7zthTc — Habitat Denver (@HabitatDenver) May 12, 2018

“The mission of this project is to bring the collaborative spirit of the craft brewing community together to do something great,” said Samantha Temple of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “Last year was a huge success and we are thrilled to do it again.”

The goal is to raise $30,000.

“Denver has some of the most generous, collaborative and philanthropic local breweries who have been perfect partners to help us make an impact in the community” said Temple.