LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont community came together on Saturday to pay their respects to a young man who was killed in action while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Spc. Gabriel Conde, 22, was remembered by friends and family as a warrior and as a protector. Every speaker remembered fond memories of their times with Conde saying he was confident, encouraging, a great man and a lover of God.

Conde’s service was broadcasted online to troops in Alaska and Afghanistan who served with him.

Conde’s body arrived in Colorado Friday. Dozens of people lined the streets of Berthoud, holding flags, as Conde’s casket was escorted through town.

“He should not have had to die for that. But, because he did, it makes (our respect) so much greater,” Isabella Norris, a JROTC cadet, said. “Their son died a hero. He will be continued to be honored, and respected, forever. We have brought him home today.”