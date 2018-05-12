  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Afghanistan, Berthoud, Boulder County, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Gabriel Conde, Gabriel David Conde Memorial Fund, Local TV, Longmont, Loveland
Gabriel Conde's father, Bob Conde speaks at his memorial service. (credit: CBS)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont community came together on Saturday to pay their respects to a young man who was killed in action while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

conde funeral frame 97837 Community Mourns & Remembers Fallen Colorado Soldier

Gabriel Conde’s mother, Donna Conde, speaks at his memorial service. (credit: CBS)

Spc. Gabriel Conde, 22, was remembered by friends and family as a warrior and as a protector. Every speaker remembered fond memories of their times with Conde saying he was confident, encouraging, a great man and a lover of God.

conde2 Community Mourns & Remembers Fallen Colorado Soldier

Spc. Gabriel Conde (credit: Army)

Conde’s service was broadcasted online to troops in Alaska and Afghanistan who served with him.

conde funeral frame 132754 Community Mourns & Remembers Fallen Colorado Soldier

Gabriel Conde’s father, Bob Conde, speaks at his memorial service. (credit: CBS)

Conde’s body arrived in Colorado Friday. Dozens of people lined the streets of Berthoud, holding flags, as Conde’s casket was escorted through town.

PHOTO GALLERY: Spc. Gabriel Conde Funeral Procession

“He should not have had to die for that. But, because he did, it makes (our respect) so much greater,” Isabella Norris, a JROTC cadet, said. “Their son died a hero. He will be continued to be honored, and respected, forever. We have brought him home today.”

