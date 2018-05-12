DENVER (AP) — Manny Piña got everything he wanted out of his last-ditch swing.

Piña hit a tying two-run homer with two outs in the ninth and Travis Shaw delivered a two-out RBI single in the 10th, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-10 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Trailing 10-8 and down to their last out, the Brewers rallied to tie it off closer Wade Davis, who blew a save for only the second time in 16 chances this season. Hernan Perez singled with two outs and Piña followed by driving Davis’ 1-1 offering into the right field bleachers above the scoreboard.

“When I hit it, I said, ‘Yeah, the ball has to go,'” Piña said. “I hit it well. Especially with this park, this park, the ball flies.”

Davis, whose 14 saves lead the majors, said his location was bad on the pitch Piña knocked out of the park.

“I was trying to go down and away,” Davis said. “I left it up and out over the plate. He put a pretty good swing on it. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the job done. It was a game we should have won, and it was a bad pitch.”

Lorenzo Cain hit a one-out single in the 10th off Jake McGee (0-2), and pinch-hitter Tyler Saladino singled one out later. Shaw, who homered and had another RBI single earlier, then drove a solid single to center to score the decisive run and complete a comeback from six runs down.

“Offensively, we did a job, did a beautiful job tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But you come back from a big deficit like that, there’s a lot of guys that did something right to put yourself back in position.”

Jeremy Jeffress (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win and Josh Hader got three outs for his sixth save.

Chris Iannetta and Carlos Gonzalez homered for the Rockies. Gerardo Parra added four hits and Charlie Blackmon had three, including a triple and double.

“That two-run homer in the ninth inning obviously hurt, but you can’t point fingers at anybody,” Gonzalez said. “Bad games, they’re going to happen.”

The Rockies batted around in the fourth, sending 10 men to the plate, with Iannetta leading off the inning with his fourth homer of the season. After the next two batters reached, Jacob Barnes relieved Brandon Woodruff, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs before the game to make the start.

The bases were loaded with two outs when Trevor Story tripled to the wall in left-center and he scored when Parra followed with a single, his third hit of the game.

The Brewers pulled within a run with a four-run sixth but Colorado went back up 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth when Gonzalez homered off reliever Taylor Williams.

Woodruff went three innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits. Colorado starter Chad Bettis allowed a season-high seven runs in five-plus innings.

Trailing 3-1, the Rockies moved in front 4-3 with a three-run third ignited by Blackmon’s one-out RBI triple. Nolan Arenado followed with a run-scoring single and Story added a sacrifice fly.

Swinging away on a 3-0 pitch, Shaw connected for his eighth homer of the season in the top of the third. Milwaukee also scored runs in each of the first two innings on Ryan Braun’s sacrifice fly and Orlando Arcia’s RBI single.

Ian Desmond’s RBI double in the second produced the Rockies’ first run.

TOUGH CALLS

The Brewers fell to 1-6 when making challenges this season. They lost their latest challenge when replay review did not provide sufficient visual evidence to overturn a safe call on Blackmon sliding into third for a triple.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Brett Phillips was optioned to Colorado Springs to clear the roster spot for Woodruff, who was recalled before the game to bolster the team’s injury-depleted rotation. RHP Zach Davies (right shoulder) and LHP Wade Miley (right oblique) remain on the disabled list.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (3-3, 3.97 ERA) will be making his ninth start of the season. The team has gone 5-3 in his eight previous starts.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-4, 3.95 ERA) had a season-high tying eight strikeouts in earning his second win of the campaign last time out.

