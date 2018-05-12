Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth hosted its Healthy Swings event at Coors Field on Friday.
CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann stepped up to the plate to help raise money for the Gold Crown Foundation.
She was joined by current and former Broncos, Rockies, Avs and Nuggets players.
Former Nugget Bill Hanzlik co-founded the foundation in 1986 which started as a girl’s basketball camp.
“We’ve expanded and grown, and grown, and grown. So we serve about 15-18,000 kids. We not only do sports programs or areas of need or void, but we also have education enrichment programs,” Hanzlik said.
The event on Friday raised more than $53,000.
LINK: Gold Crown Foundation