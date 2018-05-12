DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth hosted its Healthy Swings event at Coors Field on Friday.

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann stepped up to the plate to help raise money for the Gold Crown Foundation.

She was joined by current and former Broncos, Rockies, Avs and Nuggets players.

Why blend in when you were born to stand out? 🤷🏼‍♀️😜 Still so thrilled to have been part of the @uchealth #HealthySwings Home Run Derby yesterday! More than $53k raised for @GoldCrownCO — big thanks to sluggers like @spillygoat19 & @LizKotalik! 🙌🏼 Nice work!! 💜⚾️🖤 pic.twitter.com/k8KhWbWEz2 — Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) May 12, 2018

Former Nugget Bill Hanzlik co-founded the foundation in 1986 which started as a girl’s basketball camp.

“We’ve expanded and grown, and grown, and grown. So we serve about 15-18,000 kids. We not only do sports programs or areas of need or void, but we also have education enrichment programs,” Hanzlik said.

The event on Friday raised more than $53,000.

LINK: Gold Crown Foundation