  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mineral County, Pagosa Springs, Wolf Creek Pass, Wolf Creek Ski Area
(credit: Wolf Creek/Jack Dempsey)

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service appears to be giving up on a plan to allow the building of a resort at the base of Wolf Creek.

wolf creek snowboarder jack dempsey Forest Service Ditches Plan For Resort At Wolf Creek

(credit: Wolf Creek/Jack Dempsey)

The ski area is located northeast of Pagosa Springs at the top of Wolf Creek Pass.

Developers have been trying to build there for nearly 30 years. The plan was to create a resort that could hold up to 10,000 people.

A federal judge recently ruled against the controversial plan and the Durango Herald reports the Forest Service is not taking action to appeal it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s