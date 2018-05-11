MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service appears to be giving up on a plan to allow the building of a resort at the base of Wolf Creek.

The ski area is located northeast of Pagosa Springs at the top of Wolf Creek Pass.

Developers have been trying to build there for nearly 30 years. The plan was to create a resort that could hold up to 10,000 people.

A federal judge recently ruled against the controversial plan and the Durango Herald reports the Forest Service is not taking action to appeal it.