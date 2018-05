DENVER (CBS4)– The owner of Tortillas Mexico, who ran into the burning building to make sure that all his employees had escaped the fire, has been released from the hospital.

The factory near 11th and Santa Fe went up in smoke on Thursday evening.

The owner’s son told CBS4 that his father had to be rescued from the building. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial reports indicate it was a boiler that exploded.