By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for wildfire season, firefighters in Summit County are adding to their fleet to battle wildland fires.

Summit Fire and EMS is putting the finishing touches on their brand new Type-6 engine, which will be known as Wildland 1 and stationed out at Copper Mountain. Another similar truck is also being added in the coming weeks.

This replaces aging, hard-used vehicles in the fleet. They are built to allow several firefighters to live out of them for two weeks, so that if mutual aid from elsewhere in the state is required the crews can assist.

The additions come as firefighters are busy training and going out to help homeowners prepare their properties to mitigate against wildfire.

Last summer’s Peak 2 Fire forced dozens of people from their homes near Breckenridge and served as a major wakeup call for people living in the area.

