By Joel Hillan

By Joel Hillan

STRASBURG, Colo. (CBS4)– Strasburg High School calls themselves the “Home of the Indians.” The Native American mascot has served them well through the years, but more recently, it’s been at the center of a nationwide controversy.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 14338 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

Instead of scraping the mascot altogether, the students at the school decided to reach out to the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Working with the tribe, they made subtle changes not only to the mascot, but to the culture of the school as well.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 29818 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

Junior Mati Douglas loves being a Strasburg Indian and the culture it represents.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 29908 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: Northern Arapaho Tribe)

(credit: Northern Arapaho Tribe)

“I love their sense of community and the fact that the kids in the tribe they respect their elders so much,” she said.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 15122 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

Stasburg High School junior Mati Douglas (credit: CBS)

Stasburg High School junior Mati Douglas (credit: CBS)

She has taken the reins of a project started three years ago to reach out to the tribes represented by their mascot.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 56685 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

Strasburg High School Principal Jeff Rasp says the tribe gave their blessing to what Strasburg was doing and one of the tribe members even drew the new logo for the school.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 9827 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

Strasburg High School Principal Jeff Rasp (credit: CBS)

Strasburg High School Principal Jeff Rasp (credit: CBS)

“So in that process, they came to the school, they visited; we kept in correspondence with them.”

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 67008 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

The tribe is grateful for the ability to be able to share their story and reality of the people represented by the mascot.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 76798 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

“You know it’s always good when we can sit down and talk and recognize the importance of our culture,” said Anthony Addison Senior, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 78920 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

This was the third powwow for the school and tribe since the collaboration began, with many more expected in the future.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 55489 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews members of Northern Arapaho Tribe Anthony Addison Sr. and Gail Ridgely (credit: CBS)

“Our young kids have lots to share with the kids of Strasburg,” said Gail Ridgely, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 64255 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

Ridgely was a teacher for many years on their reservation in Wind River, Wyoming. He loves the idea of students from different cultures teaching and learning from each other.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 66378 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

“I’m honored to be here today, because this was one of my goals when I was in the classroom that something, somehow could happen down the road like this,” he said.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 77872 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

The hope is that respectful collaborations like this in Strasburg and at Arapaho High School as well can serve as a model nationwide for all organizations that carry a Native American Mascot.

strasburg pow wow tm 01 concatenated 121057 frame 81397 High School Keeps Mascot, Collaborates With Native American Tribe

(credit: CBS)

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

