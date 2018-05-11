BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Evacuations orders were lifted on Friday morning for those living near a wildfire burning near Bailey.

The Shooting Range Fire has burned 15 acres on Forest Service land at the Harris Park Shooting Range located eight miles north of Bailey in Park County.

The Forest Service and multiple cooperative resources are fighting the fire, including two SEATs, one air attack and one air tanker, USFS Monument Type 3 helicopter, two engines and a 20-person hand crew. Crews stayed on scene overnight to make sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby homes.

The fire was about 15 percent contained on Friday afternoon.

Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday afternoon where a helicopter was making water drops on the fire.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

