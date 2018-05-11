  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bailey, Harris Park Gun Range, Park County, Red Flag Warning, Shooting Range Fire, Wildfires

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Evacuations orders were lifted on Friday morning for those living near a wildfire burning near Bailey.

The Shooting Range Fire has burned 15 acres on Forest Service land at the Harris Park Shooting Range located eight miles north of Bailey in Park County.

bailey fire 2 Evacuation Orders Lifted In Shooting Range Fire Near Bailey

(credit: CBS)

The Forest Service and multiple cooperative resources are fighting the fire, including two SEATs, one air attack and one air tanker, USFS Monument Type 3 helicopter, two engines and a 20-person hand crew. Crews stayed on scene overnight to make sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby homes.

The fire was about 15 percent contained on Friday afternoon.

bailey fire1 Evacuation Orders Lifted In Shooting Range Fire Near Bailey

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday afternoon where a helicopter was making water drops on the fire.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

bailey wildfire Evacuation Orders Lifted In Shooting Range Fire Near Bailey

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s