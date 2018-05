DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Emergency vehicles rushed to the Stepping Stone Neighborhood in Parker on Friday night on reports of a plane crash.

The aircraft crashed in the neighborhood just about 8:30 p.m. Friday behind 11083 Pastel Pt.

It was unclear what caused the plane to crash or how many people were on board.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, at least one home was struck by debris.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a confirmed airplane crash in Douglas County behind 11083 Pastel Pt. At least one house was struck by debris. No fire. Crews are searching for passengers. Media staging on Watermark Lane at Watermark Street. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/xxaHBVtVf1 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 12, 2018

Crews were searching for passengers.