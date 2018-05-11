By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A ramp closure involving both Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 could impact weekend travel plans in Denver.

On Friday at 9 p.m., the southbound I-25 ramp to eastbound I-70 will close and remain closed until Sunday at noon.

The closure is required for repairs and maintenance of the bridges that connect I-25 to I-70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told CBS4 that detours are approximately two miles long and will add three minutes to the commute time.

During the ramp closures, drivers can use either southbound I-25 to westbound I-70 to Pecos and then back to eastbound I-70.

Drivers can also take I-25 southbound to the 58th Avenue exit ramp and then take Washington Street to get back onto I-70 eastbound.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.