(credit: Army)

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado soldier’s body has returned to his home state.

Spc. Gabriel Conde (credit U.S. Army)

(credit U.S. Army)

Spc. Gabriel Conde, a 22-year-old Army specialist, was killed in Afghanistan last month when he was hit by enemy fire.

171 WATCH: Funeral Procession Underway For Fallen Colorado Soldier

(credit: CBS)

18 WATCH: Funeral Procession Underway For Fallen Colorado Soldier

(credit: CBS)

10 WATCH: Funeral Procession Underway For Fallen Colorado Soldier

(credit: CBS)

This week residents placed flags along the streets of Berthoud, Conde’s adopted hometown, in anticipation of Friday’s funeral procession that will take Conde through the town.

Conde’s body arrived at an airport in Loveland Friday morning and it will be driven through the northern Colorado town.

People are lining the streets in Berthoud to watch the procession, which will then continue to Longmont, where his funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon.

After the funeral at LifeBridge Christian Church on Saturday, a formal military burial will be held in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Monday afternoon.

Flags line the streets (credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Conde and his family moved to Berthoud when he was 14 and family and friends say he embraced all that is Colorado, from hiking to hunting.

Gabriel Conde (credit: CBS)

Gabriel Conde (credit: CBS)

Dennis Henneberg is among those who placed small American flags on fences and signposts of the town.

“It’s all about him, yeah. And Bob and Donna because, you know I can’t image losing a kid,” Henneberg said on Thursday. “He was so close to coming home. He was going to be coming home in a few weeks when it happened.”

Flags on fences (credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Last week a friend told CBS4 being in the Army suited Conde.

“He was doing great, he was loving his missions, he was going on awesome adventures. He was living the life he wanted to,” Nathan Denesha said.

The family has established the Gabriel David Conde Memorial Fund and are hoping people will donate. Their plan is to support organizations that protect children. Checks can be mailed or dropped off at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501 or any First Bank location, according to Conde’s obituary.

