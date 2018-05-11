MARION COUNTY, Florida (CBS4) — An off-duty deputy jumped into action when he spotted a mother in distress.

“K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift when he was flagged down by a motorist as he was stopped at a red light,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The dashcam was recording as Deputy Nix made a U-turn and pulled up behind the vehicle. You can see a woman get out of the white sedan, holding an infant, with a cell phone pressed to her ear.

“The motorist told Deputy Nix that her 3-month old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help,” MCSO officials stated.

She hands the infant to the deputy, who immediately kneels down to render aid.

“After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center,” MCSO officials stated.

“Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office reported that the doctors were able to resuscitate the baby and said he will make a full recovery.

“Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today,” officials said. “We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!”