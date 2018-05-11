  • CBS4On Air

Volunteers help paint houses with Habitat for Humanity. (credit: CBS)

Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival 2018 brings the collaborative spirit of the brewing community together to help raise funds to support local families through affordable homeownership. Brewery partners seek to give back to the community they serve by donating both time and resources to Habitat for Humanity.

Hops For Homes is Saturday, May 12 at:

Great Divide’s Bottling Hall
3403 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216

For ticket packages, go here :
habitatmetrodenver.org/

