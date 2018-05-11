  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER (AP) – A Boulder County employee working at Heil Valley Ranch Open Space died after falling on a trail and sustaining a head injury.

heil valley ranch open space County Employee Dies From Fall At Open Space Area

Heil Valley Ranch Open Space (credit: Chris Stark)

The Daily Camera reports that the 29-year-old man was found Thursday morning unresponsive on the trail. He has not been identified yet as family is still being notified.

Rescue volunteers responded to the area after the man was reported missing. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is believed to be accidental.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will make the official ruling on the cause and manner of death.

