AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 10,000 pound concrete pipe rolled off a truck and into the middle of Parker Road on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the northbound lanes of Parker Road at Fair Place just before 2 p.m. Friday.

South Metro Firefighters are helping clean up 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid from northbound Parker Rd at Fair Pl. Thankfully no one was injured when a 10,000 pound concrete pipe rolled off this truck. @AuroraPD is on scene investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/Q2JNvY7jfc — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 11, 2018

The crews helped clean up 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid from the area surrounding the truck.

No one was injured when the pipe rolled off the truck.

Police with Aurora investigated what happened.