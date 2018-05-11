COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The latest homeless count in El Paso County shows that the local homeless population rose for a third straight year, surpassing numbers recorded eight years ago during the Great Recession.

According to the results released Thursday, 1,551 people agreed to be counted during the annual Point in Time homeless survey across the central Colorado county in January, the highest count in the last 10 years and 88 more people than in 2010.

Homeless advocates say the higher count is due to better surveying.

This year, 180 people volunteered to travel to camps and shelters to count the homeless, 50 percent more volunteers than in 2017.

Homeless advocates say a lack of affordable housing is contributing to the rising homeless population.

