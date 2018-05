Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens After Massive Egg RecallAfter more than 200 million eggs were recalled by an egg farm in North Carolina, 35 people have now been diagnosed with salmonella linked to the contaminated food.

1 Killed When Plane Crashes Into NeighborhoodEmergency vehicles rushed to the Stepping Stone Neighborhood in Douglas County on Friday night on reports of a plane crash. There was one confirmed fatality with no survivors.

UPDATE: Serial Squatter Arrested on Colorado ChargesPolice in Thornton arrested the woman known as the "serial squatter" Friday morning inside the Adams County Courthouse.

Georgetown Is About To Get A Lot BiggerThe 1,000 or so people who call Georgetown home will soon welcome about 400 new neighbors.

Mother Credits Marijuana For Transforming Son With Severe AutismA bill is now sitting on the desk of Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper which, if signed, would legalize the use of medical marijuana by those with autism.

10-Year-Old Girl Takes Bullet While Shielding Baby BrotherA 10-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being called a hero after she used her own body as a shield to save her baby brother during a parking lot gun battle.

2 Workers Killed As Drilling Truck Explodes In FlamesTwo workers were killed on Thursday morning in Fountain after the drilling truck they were in caught fire.

Fire Breaks Out Near Bailey, Evacuations OrderedA wildfire burning near Bailey sent up a lot of white smoke on Thursday afternoon. Evacuations were ordered for a radius 1/2 mile from the fire just before 5 p.m.

Fallen Soldier's Body Arrives In ColoradoHundreds of mourners lined the streets waving flags and saluting on Friday as Spc. Gabriel Conde's body was returned to his home state.

Police: Dad Poses As Teen Daughter, Catches Alleged Child PredatorTodd Thomas discovered that his 14-year-old child was secretly sexting with 42-year-old Hugo Rabson.