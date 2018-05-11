CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Stone Sherwood is in fifth grade and stands just under 6 feet tall.

That’s just a bit shorter than his father.

And in class, Sherwood towers over his friends.

“They always to look up to me. I always have to look down to them and it’s pretty cool actually.”

Doctors say stone has a small brain tumor in the area of the pituitary gland which helps control hormones. The tumor is benign, though it’s caused a rare condition known as gigantism. The condition accelerates growth hormones and it can lead to other health problems.

Sherwood, who lives in Castle Rock, will undergo surgery in the Denver area next week. And while he’s staying positive, his parents are nervous.

“It’s very nerve-wracking, just overwhelming,” his mother said. “I don’t want him to be in pain.”

“It’s tough. It’s a stressful time for us,” his dad said.

Doctors expect his growth rate to get back to normal after surgery.

“I don’t like it but we’re going to get it taken care of. It’s fine. I’m going to be fine,” Sherwood said.