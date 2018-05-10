RECORD HEATDenver reaches 87 degrees, which breaks the record high for May 10 last set in 1991
DENVER (CBS4) – An all-girl’s engineering class in Denver got a chance to explore some future career options this week.

Professionals from Colorado’s oil and gas industry spoke to the students in the auditorium of East High School on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the CareerConnect mentoring program that helps kids pursue their passions.

One student said the speakers gave her advice she won’t forget.

“If you love it, if you love your job or you want to do anything that you’re interested in, go for it. Don’t worry about any of the haters out there or, like, any negative people just go for it,” said Dhyonna January, a freshman.

CareerConnect visits happen eight times throughout the school year.

