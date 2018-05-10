Tom Hanna in court on in August of 2016 (credit: CBS)

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The former sheriff of Sedgwick County has been found guilty of official misconduct.

A Logan County jury convicted Tom Hanna on Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge and found him not guilty on other charges that included sexual assault on an at-risk person.

Hanna, 45, had been accused in 2016 of taking a developmentally disabled woman from his county’s jail in Julesburg to his home in his personal truck and sexually assaulting her. Court documents stated that Hanna also offered the woman money to strip and told her it had to stay between them. The woman had been in jail on harassment and domestic violence charges.

The jury found that Hanna was guilty only of taking an inmate to his home in a personal vehicle.

Last year Sedgwick County voters removed Hanna from office in a recall election. As a result of this week’s conviction, Hanna loses his Colorado peace officer certification.

Hanna will be sentenced in Logan County Court on July 11.