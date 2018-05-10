Filed Under:Julesburg, Local TV, Logan County, Sedgwick County, Sterling, Tom Hanna
Tom Hanna in court on in August of 2016 (credit: CBS)

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The former sheriff of Sedgwick County has been found guilty of official misconduct.

A Logan County jury convicted Tom Hanna on Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge and found him not guilty on other charges that included sexual assault on an at-risk person.

Thomas Hanna (credit: Logan County)

Thomas Hanna (credit: Logan County)

Hanna, 45, had been accused in 2016 of taking a developmentally disabled woman from his county’s jail in Julesburg to his home in his personal truck and sexually assaulting her. Court documents stated that Hanna also offered the woman money to strip and told her it had to stay between them. The woman had been in jail on harassment and domestic violence charges.

sheriff Jury Finds Former Eastern Plains Sheriff Guilty Of Misconduct

Tom Hanna in court on in August of 2016 (credit: CBS)

The jury found that Hanna was guilty only of taking an inmate to his home in a personal vehicle.

Last year Sedgwick County voters removed Hanna from office in a recall election. As a result of this week’s conviction, Hanna loses his Colorado peace officer certification.

Hanna will be sentenced in Logan County Court on July 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s