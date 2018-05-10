  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DU Pios, Lacrosse, Local TV, Pioneers, Tewaaraton Award, Trevor Baptiste, University of Denver
Denver Pioneers' Trevor Baptiste faces off with Notre Dame's P.J. Finley at Peter Barton Lacrosse stadium on the University of Denver campus on March 12, 2017. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– For the second straight year University of Denver faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste has been named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award is the most prestigious honor in college lacrosse. This year, 2018, marks the fourth consecutive year that the Pios have had a finalist for the award. Wesley Berg was a finalist in 2015 and Connor Cannizzaro was a finalist in 2016.

gettyimages 652637772 Pios Trevor Baptiste Named Finalist For Tewaaraton Award

Denver Pioneers’ Trevor Baptiste faces off with Notre Dame’s P.J. Finley at Peter Barton Lacrosse stadium on the University of Denver campus on March 12, 2017. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Last season, Baptiste became the first faceoff specialist to ever be named a finalist for the award.

Baptiste is one of 59 players in the history of the sport to earn USILA First Team All-America honors three times, and would become just the sixth player in history to earn the honor four times, if he receives first team status later this month.

baptiste Pios Trevor Baptiste Named Finalist For Tewaaraton Award

Trevor Baptiste (credit: CBS)

Baptiste set the new NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse record for faceoff wins last Thursday winning his 1,118th career faceoff victory.

The Tewaaraton Award Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 31 in Washington, D.C.

Denver will begin its quest for a second NCAA lacrosse title on Sunday when the Pios travel to face Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s