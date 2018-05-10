Denver Pioneers' Trevor Baptiste faces off with Notre Dame's P.J. Finley at Peter Barton Lacrosse stadium on the University of Denver campus on March 12, 2017. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– For the second straight year University of Denver faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste has been named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award is the most prestigious honor in college lacrosse. This year, 2018, marks the fourth consecutive year that the Pios have had a finalist for the award. Wesley Berg was a finalist in 2015 and Connor Cannizzaro was a finalist in 2016.

Last season, Baptiste became the first faceoff specialist to ever be named a finalist for the award.

Baptiste is one of 59 players in the history of the sport to earn USILA First Team All-America honors three times, and would become just the sixth player in history to earn the honor four times, if he receives first team status later this month.

Baptiste set the new NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse record for faceoff wins last Thursday winning his 1,118th career faceoff victory.

The Tewaaraton Award Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 31 in Washington, D.C.

Denver will begin its quest for a second NCAA lacrosse title on Sunday when the Pios travel to face Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.