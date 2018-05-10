By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado summer program allows teenagers to serve their communities while seeking adventure!

Teenagers are able to spend time outdoors and explore our beautiful state while helping to improve the lives of others. Colorado Young Leaders is a nonprofit group which allows teenagers to find their purpose and passion in our state.

CBS4’s morning anchors Britt Moreno and Alan Gionet are profiling four nonprofits on CBS4 This Morning airing weekdays 4:30-7 a.m.

Their mission is to enlighten parents about opportunities for their kids to stay engaged over the summer. They are introducing viewers to these organizations, so parents know there are free learning opportunities for their kids.

CYL teams up with other nonprofits in town, so kids can really make a difference.

They get to spend time in various parts of the state helping the environment. Recently the kids learned how to be urban farmers and sought out a neighborhood in the middle of a food desert.

To combat the lack of grocery stories, the teenagers built a garden and planted seeds, so people in the area could have fresh produce.

Lauren Steavpack, one of the leaders in the group, says kids also get to go on camping trips while picking up trash on trails and clean up rivers.

“What do you see change in the kids?” asked CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

“Kids become stronger leaders through projects. They see passions grow, and it develops them as they serve their community.”

LINK: Colorado Young Leaders

