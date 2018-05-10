DENVER (CBS4) – A huge apartment fire near the Broncos stadium is finally out after raging for nearly an hour early Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2 a.m.

“Pieces of wood, embers, sparks … were flying and dropping down a couple blocks away,” said Greg Pixley, spokesman for the Denver Fire Department. “Firefighters were very aware that that could be a very dangerous situation for us, because we want to make sure that those embers don’t start additional fires.

They were working to douse the building with water and extinguish hotspots at daybreak.

Officials with the Denver Fire Department say the complex was under construction, and that two of the buildings were destroyed. A nearby house was also slightly damaged.

The four-story complex was being built at the intersection of West 19th Avenue and Grove Street.

No one was hurt in the fire. A few neighbors were evacuated.

Another apartment complex under construction caught fire back in March in Denver. Two people died and six others were injured when a fire at Emerson Street and 18th Avenue in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood ripped through a five story apartment building.

So far there’s no word on a cause of either fire.