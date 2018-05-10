  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A huge apartment fire near the Broncos stadium is finally out after raging for nearly an hour early Thursday morning.

fire 5 2nd Major Construction Fire Of 2018 Causes Very Dangerous Situation

(credit: CBS)

Fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2 a.m.

“Pieces of wood, embers, sparks … were flying and dropping down a couple blocks away,” said Greg Pixley, spokesman for the Denver Fire Department. “Firefighters were very aware that that could be a very dangerous situation for us, because we want to make sure that those embers don’t start additional fires.

fire 9 2nd Major Construction Fire Of 2018 Causes Very Dangerous Situation

(credit: CBS)

They were working to douse the building with water and extinguish hotspots at daybreak.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire At Denver Construction Site 5/10

Officials with the Denver Fire Department say the complex was under construction, and that two of the buildings were destroyed. A nearby house was also slightly damaged.

The four-story complex was being built at the intersection of West 19th Avenue and Grove Street.

fire 4 2nd Major Construction Fire Of 2018 Causes Very Dangerous Situation

(credit: CBS)

No one was hurt in the fire. A few neighbors were evacuated.

Another apartment complex under construction caught fire back in March in Denver. Two people died and six others were injured when a fire at Emerson Street and 18th Avenue in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood ripped through a five story apartment building.

So far there’s no word on a cause of either fire.

