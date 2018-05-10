By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Rideshare company Lyft announced that starting this week Denver riders will get the chance to join the waitlist for a product they are calling Lyft Pass. It’s a monthly subscription model that lets you lock in $15 off 30 rides for just $200 up front. Invites to the waitlist will be sent by email.

“Testing our newest subscription model in Denver is the next step in moving rideshare from one based on ownership, to one based on subscription. We’re excited to roll this out to more passengers in the coming weeks and continue offering Lyft’s affordable, convenient, and reliable rides,” said Gabe Cohen, Lyft Rockies Region General Manager.

Lyft started testing this product in other markets in March. The company has said they are hoping to shift from a model based on ownership to one based on subscription. The goal is similar to what Netflix accomplished in the entertainment market.

