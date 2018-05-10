By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – It may be the 10th the May, but it will feel more like the 10th of July with highs in the mid and upper 80s along the Front Range Thursday afternoon.

The warmest temperature so far this year has been 83° back in April so Thursday is all but guaranteed to also become the warmest day so far this year. The current record high for May 10 is 86° set in 1991 which we should break by 3 p.m. at the latest. It’s also possible we could get as warm as 90°. If that happens, it will be 4th earliest occurrence of a 90 degree temperature in Denver. That’s a testament to just how unusual it is to be so warm so early in the season.

In addition to the heat, we’re concerned about the fire danger in Colorado for areas south of the metro area as well as parts of the Western Slope. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for these areas through 7 p.m. Thursday.



A cold front will move into the state early Friday bringing a cooling trend for the weekend. Highs in the metro area will drop into the 70s on Friday and then 60s on Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening on Friday followed by a somewhat better chance for showers Friday night, Saturday, and Saturday night. The acticity will be scattered and therefore there will be very long stretches of dry but mostly cloudy weather. Saturday may also start with fog.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, we should see more sunshine compared to Saturday and temperatures should be a bit warmer with highs near 70 degrees. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are also possible late in the day on Sunday but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

