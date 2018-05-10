FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two workers were killed on Thursday morning in Fountain after the drilling truck they were in caught fire.

CBS4 partner KKTV reports there was an explosion at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the truck burst into flames by Interstate 25 near the Ray Nixon edit.

A look at the vehicle fire causing a lot of smoke near the Ray Nixon exit (exit 125) off of I-25. Fire danger is HIGH today across southern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Mte597rpCa — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) May 10, 2018

The fire sent up a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The workers were drilling for samples when witnesses told KKTV the truck went up in a fireball.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined so far. The names of the workers hasn’t been released.