Comments
(credit: KKTV)
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two workers were killed on Thursday morning in Fountain after the drilling truck they were in caught fire.
CBS4 partner KKTV reports there was an explosion at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the truck burst into flames by Interstate 25 near the Ray Nixon edit.
The fire sent up a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
The workers were drilling for samples when witnesses told KKTV the truck went up in a fireball.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined so far. The names of the workers hasn’t been released.