(credit: KKTV)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two workers were killed on Thursday morning in Fountain after the drilling truck they were in caught fire.

CBS4 partner KKTV reports there was an explosion at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the truck burst into flames by Interstate 25 near the Ray Nixon edit.

The fire sent up a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The workers were drilling for samples when witnesses told KKTV the truck went up in a fireball.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined so far. The names of the workers hasn’t been released.

