By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver recorded it’s first 90° temperature of the season at Denver International Airport on Thursday breaking a record high for May 10.

The previous record was 86° last set in 1991.

It’s the fourth earliest 90°F temperature reading in the Denver climate record.

The last time Denver’s temperature reached 90° in May was in 2012.

Other record highs set in Colorado on Thursday include…

Alamosa – 82° (old record was 78° last set in 2009)

Colorado Springs – 88° (old record was 85° set in 1962)

Grand Junction – 90°

Pueblo – 93° (old record was 92° last set in 2000)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.