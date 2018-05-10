Barack Obama on day four of the Democratic National Convention at Mile High Aug. 28, 2008 in Denver (credit: Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

(CNN) – The Democratic National Committee is eyeing eight cities for its 2020 Democratic National Convention, a party official tells CNN.

The DNC sent requests for proposals to a host of cities and received responses from eight: Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Denver; Houston; Miami Beach; Milwaukee; New York; and San Francisco.

“The DNC sent the original letters of interest to a broad list of cities that have traditionally been able to meet the preliminary requirements for serving as a host,” the official said. “We expect the entire selection process to play out over the next year.”

The site of the convention often serves as either a symbolic representation of where the party hopes to perform well in the presidential run or an area that represents certain values the party is looking to project.

The official also said the party will consider event facilities in each city, transportation options and hotel accommodations.

The Republican National Committee plans to announce its 2020 convention site by the end of summer, committee leaders told members earlier this month.

The Republicans have kept quiet about the cities they are considering. But Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has signaled interest in his hometown of San Antonio, and The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte, North Carolina, had presented a bid to the RNC.

The Democrats held their 2016 convention in Philadelphia. While the selection is considered an honor and a boon for business, it is also regularly a logistical nightmare.

Some of the cities being considered by the Democrats would be repeat hosts, including New York, which has hosted five times, most recently in 1992.

Atlanta hosted in 1988, Denver hosted in 1908 and 2008, Houston hosted in 1928, Miami Beach hosted in 1972 and San Francisco hosted in 1920 and 1984.

