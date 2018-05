DENVER (CBS4) – The Crown Lanes Bowling Center near Federal and Jewell has new owners.

Business Den reports the Falzgraff family has purchased the bowling alley so they could offer jobs to people with special needs.

Their daughter, Shanna, uses a wheelchair – but that doesn’t stop her from playing her family’s favorite sport!

The Falzgraffs say support centers have helped Shanna get where she is today, and now they’d like to pay it forward.