By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Mark Alt to a two-year contract through the 2019-2020 season.

The Avs claimed Alt on waivers from Philadlephia back on Feb. 26. He dressed in seven of the Avs’ last eight games to close out the regular season.

Prior to joining Colorado, Alt split the 2017-2018 season with the Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. During his time with the Phantoms he totaled 10 points (5g, 5a) in 23 outings.

The Kansas City, Missouri native was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft and has 78 points (17g, 61a) in 260 career AHL games.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.