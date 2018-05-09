PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of educators are on a strike for a third day in southern Colorado.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and their supporters are picketing and marching in Pueblo Wednesday as they try to win a 2 percent pay raise for the current school year.

The school district says it can’t afford another hike until the state begins to pay it back next year for underfunding during the recession.

An elementary school staffed by regular teachers reopened Wednesday. Most of the city’s preschools are also open.

