  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pueblo, Teachers Pay, teachers strike
(credit: CBS)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of educators are on a strike for a third day in southern Colorado.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and their supporters are picketing and marching in Pueblo Wednesday as they try to win a 2 percent pay raise for the current school year.

pueblo teacher strike 12vo consolidated 01 frame 0 Teachers On Strike For 3rd Day In Southern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The school district says it can’t afford another hike until the state begins to pay it back next year for underfunding during the recession.

An elementary school staffed by regular teachers reopened Wednesday. Most of the city’s preschools are also open.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s