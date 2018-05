SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Karne Chen and her coach Tammy Gambill react to her score in the kiss and cry after skating in the Ladies Free Skate during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 5, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Figure skating coach Tammy Gambill, who works with Olympians Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou, will move her training base to the World Arena Ice Hall in Colorado Springs.

Gambill has coached multiple international medalists in her career, working out of IceTown in Riverside, California since 1997. She will relocate this summer.

“I want to be in an environment that includes all of the resources that the Olympic Training Center has to offer,” Gambill said Wednesday.

“I really enjoyed working with Christy (Krall) and Tom (Zakrajsek) this past season. I am excited about the energy at the World Arena Ice Hall and being around all of its coaches. After the Olympics, I was really motivated to take on this new challenge.”

Chen won the 2017 national title and was 11th at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Zhou was third at nationals this year and placed sixth in South Korea.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)