ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police responded to a home on Arbutus Street for a barricaded subject.

The home is near Ward Road and 64th Avenue.

Officials say a burglary suspect was inside the home, but has since been taken into custody.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and evacuated a couple of neighboring homes.

The SWAT team worked to communicate with the suspect.

Details about who the suspect is have not been released.