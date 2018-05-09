SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old man suspected of killing a Utah teenager with whom police say he had a sexual relationship has been arrested in Colorado.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer says Shaun French was taken into custody shortly before noon on Wednesday, two days after 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw was found dead in her Salt Lake City home.

Shearer says French had previously lived at Bagshaw’s home.

He had been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a minor. Utah authorities are working to extradite him and will travel to Colorado to interview him. Shearer wouldn’t disclose where French was arrested in Colorado.

It’s unknown if French has an attorney.

Police say Bagshaw’s mother heard her daughter being brutally attacked while they spoke by phone Monday after the teenager returned home from school.

She was found dead shortly afterward.

