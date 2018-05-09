By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – LEGO is getting in the Royal Wedding spirit with a large replica of Windsor Castle and the Royal Wedding itself.

Team members at the toy company created LEGOLAND Windsor Resort complete with characters for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the groom and bride-to-be, respectively.

The creation consists of 39,960 pieces which will be added to the Resort’s world-famous Miniland attraction.

It took eight “model makers” 592 hours to finish every last detail. The team even created 500 spectators and celebrity lookalikes including Sir Elton John and 90s pop icons the Spice Girls.

The public is invited to see the miniature castle in person. Tickets range from around $50 for a day pass to $122 for an annual pass.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on Saturday, May 19, in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

RELATED: A Look Back: How Harry & Meghan Came To Be

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.