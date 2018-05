DENVER (CBS4) – Four Denver Public Schools are among the top 10 best high schools in the state.

The U.S. News & World Report named Kipp Denver Collegiate High School, DSST Stapleton, Denver Center for International Studies and the Denver School of the Arts as part of the top 10.

Peak to Peak Charter School was named the best school in the state. The school is located in Lafayette.

