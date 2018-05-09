By Matt Kroschel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Phones are ringing off the hook at Clear Creek Rafting as the whitewater rafting season begins in Colorado.

Several warm days in the high county have sent more water down river. Despite a below average snowfall this winter, rafting companies are optimistic.

“We see the river starting to rise really exciting season the promise of what’s yet to come on a great year,” Clear Creek Rafting General Manager Dale Drake said.

Looking ahead to the summer season, rafting outfitters are hopeful they will see trends of growth continue.

“Snowpack in Colorado was a little lower than average but the river… we still have some great snowpack,” Drake explained.

As river guides train and prepare along Clear Creek, other areas of Colorado, especially in the southwest, guides will see lower than average flows.

“Snowpack is a little lower in the southern part of the state. The outfitters I have spoken with, they still anticipate having a great season. It’s just a matter of not having those super high flows,” Drake added.

The rafting industry pumps millions of dollars into local communities along Colorado rivers each year. Trips run until the end of August during a typical year.

