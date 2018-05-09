  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Creek, Clear Creek Rafting, Drought, Local TV, Snowpack, Whitewater Rafting
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Phones are ringing off the hook at Clear Creek Rafting as the whitewater rafting season begins in Colorado.

Several warm days in the high county have sent more water down river. Despite a below average snowfall this winter, rafting companies are optimistic.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 0 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

“We see the river starting to rise really exciting season the promise of what’s yet to come on a great year,” Clear Creek Rafting General Manager Dale Drake said.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 240 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

Clear Creek Rafting General Manager Dale Drake (credit: CBS)

Looking ahead to the summer season, rafting outfitters are hopeful they will see trends of growth continue.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 295 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

“Snowpack in Colorado was a little lower than average but the river… we still have some great snowpack,” Drake explained.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 120 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

As river guides train and prepare along Clear Creek, other areas of Colorado, especially in the southwest, guides will see lower than average flows.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 1217 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

“Snowpack is a little lower in the southern part of the state. The outfitters I have spoken with, they still anticipate having a great season. It’s just a matter of not having those super high flows,” Drake added.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 977 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

The rafting industry pumps millions of dollars into local communities along Colorado rivers each year. Trips run until the end of August during a typical year.

rafting runoff 6pkg frame 1611 Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year

(credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s