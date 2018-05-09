By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – A career fair meant for service members could be the best shot at work for some people who aren’t enlisted in the armed forces.

On Wednesday, USO Denver hosted the career fair which also allowed the spouses of service members to attend.

“You can’t establish a career because you’re always moving, because your husband has a career,” says Najat Bryant, who’s husband is a JAG and enlisted in the National Guard. “I support him, but sometimes they (employers) don’t understand that we are the ones who pack it up and leave and go wherever the serviceman goes.”

Bryant has a Master’s degree from Georgetown University and speaks three languages. She says by giving spouses access the USO career fair is rare. She recounts numerous times where she’s been shut down by some of the largest companies in the world simply because she was not enlisted.

“It’s very frustrating. People say ‘Why can’t you get a job? You have so many credentials.’ And I say ‘I don’t know.’”

Hundreds of people attended the four hour-long career fair which included companies ranging from Cisco and Northrup Grumman to Arby’s and the Jefferson County Library.

Bryant has a degree in tech implementation and says for the first time in the year since she was relocated to Denver she feels like there is a chance to get hired.

