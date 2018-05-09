By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth day in a row, temperatures will stay far above normal on Wednesday with highs near 80° in Denver. It will be even warmer on Thursday with the current records in the jeopardy.

Wednesday will also be mainly dry across Colorado. There is a 10-20% chance for weak thunderstorms in the mountains Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise only high clouds are expected across the state.

The record high temperature in Denver for Thursday (May 10) is 86° set in 1991. At this time it appears likely that we’ll beat the record by at least a degree. There will again be a slight chance for a mountain thunderstorm Thursday while the rest of the state remains dry.

A cold front on Friday will drop temperatures back in the 70s in the metro area while causing a lot of clouds and triggering a 20% chance for thunderstorms along the Front Range mainly north of Denver. Then a relatively small chance for showers will continue from Friday night through Saturday night. Saturday may include a few brief showers but most outdoor activities will be able to proceed without a problem.

