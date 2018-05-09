  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Rachel Naftel)

DENVER (CBS4)– Hydraulic fluid that dripped onto an auxiliary power unit is being blamed for causing smoke in the cockpit that caused passengers on board a Delta Airlines flight to evacuate with the slides and over the wing exits.

Firefighters were there when flight 1854 landed at Denver International Airport from Detroit shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The MD-80 had 146 passengers and crew aboard.

DIA spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported that smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

in flight emergencies 2 rachel naftel tweet Delta: Hydraulic Fluid On Power Unit Caused Smoke On Plane

(credit: Rachel Naftel)

A Delta Airlines spokeswoman told CBS4 that the source of the smoke was the hydraulic fluid that dripped onto the auxiliary power unit while the plane was taxing to the gate. That smoke got into the ventilation system and into the cabin.

Even though the smoke dissipated quickly, the cabin was evacuated. There were some minor injuries with passengers and crew, either from the smoke or from sliding from the plane. A handful of passengers were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

in flight emergencies 1 rachel naftel tweet Delta: Hydraulic Fluid On Power Unit Caused Smoke On Plane

(credit: Rachel Naftel)

All other passengers were bused to the terminal at DIA.

