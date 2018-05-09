  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Park Hill Golf Club could stay a public course under a new proposal.

park hill golf course 6pkg frame 1954 Outside Company Offers To Buy Park Hill Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

The City of Denver tried to buy the land and turn it into a new development which included affordable housing.

park hill golf course vomap frame 863 Outside Company Offers To Buy Park Hill Golf Course

That deal fell through.

Now, the operator of the golf club is offering to buy it.

park hill golf course 6pkg frame 576 Outside Company Offers To Buy Park Hill Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

Arcis says it is willing to match the price the city offered for the course, but the owner of the course, Clayton Early Learning, says Arcis cannot meet some of the terms the city offered.

Arcis’ lease for the course expires in June.

