DENVER (CBS4) – The Park Hill Golf Club could stay a public course under a new proposal.

The City of Denver tried to buy the land and turn it into a new development which included affordable housing.

That deal fell through.

Now, the operator of the golf club is offering to buy it.

Arcis says it is willing to match the price the city offered for the course, but the owner of the course, Clayton Early Learning, says Arcis cannot meet some of the terms the city offered.

Arcis’ lease for the course expires in June.

LINK: Arcis Golf