DALLAS (CBS4) – Big things could be coming this season in Dallas for former CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup, according to CBS Sports.

In his article about “32 NFL rookies who’ll make an instant impact,” sports writer Chris Trapasso says Gallup is in a position to make a difference right away in Dallas.

The Cowboys selected Gallup in the third round of the NFL Draft, and Trapasso writes that he was a “first-round prospect in my estimation.” He goes on to say:

A smooth pass-catcher proficient in every skill necessary to thrive in the NFL. He’s in the ideal situation in Dallas, as the Cowboys seemingly want someone who can stretch the field at times and also move the chains on critical third downs. Per Per Sports Info Solutions, Gallup caught 17 passes on third down that went for a first down in 2017, the fifth-most in the nation.

For the Broncos, Trapasso selected first-rounder Bradley Chubb as the rookie who’ll have an immediate impact, saying:

Von Miller has needed help on the opposite end of Denver’s defensive line since DeMarcus Ware retired, and the Broncos have a big, strong, multi-faceted edge-rusher in Chubb who should mainly find himself in one-on-one situations as a rookie. Probably not 15 sacks for the former NC State stud, but he should near double-digit sacks, and he’ll be a force against the run.