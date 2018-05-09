BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are searching for two men believed to have stolen $55,000 from a man when they found a cash box under the bed.

Investigators say the two men came to the front door of the victim’s trailer at the Boulder Meadows Mobile Home Park on April 19. They offered to fix the body work on his vehicle for $495.

After the work was complete, the older of the two men asked if he could use the victim’s bathroom. As the man used the bathroom, the victim took a cash box from under his bed and removed $500 cash. Then he walked to the kitchen where the two suspects were waiting.

The older suspect told the victim to write down his name and address so they could send him a receipt for the work on his car.

As the victim sat down and started writing, the older male said he had a small bladder and asked if he could use the victim’s bathroom.

That’s when the victim believes the man went into his room and stole his cash box that had about $55,000.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about 45 years old, 6-foot and 175 pounds with a scruffy beard and brown hair. The second suspect is described as a white male, about 20 years old with a “pudgy build.” The younger male identified himself as “Mark” the son of the older male.

The victim said the money was from an inheritance from the passing of his mother and then his wife.

Additional Information from Boulder Police:

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Boulder police at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.