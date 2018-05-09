By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of students from across the state of Colorado are biking to school on National Bike to School Day.

More than 100 Colorado schools are participating in events at school campuses, including Polton Elementary in Aurora.

Polton Elementary is part of the Cherry Creek School District, where many families have made biking a way of life.

Wednesday, Polton students met at a nearby clubhouse and biked into school. They were greeted by parents, teachers, and staff as they held a special assembly for the students.

Colorado’s 6th Annual Bike to School Day is a partnership between many groups, including Way to Go, which works to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Even though Bike to School Day is a one-day event, Way to Go says it can lead to long-term changes to physical activity for children, cyclist and pedestrian safety, environmental health, and connections between communities.

May is National Bike Month, which means students, parents, and teachers will be biking or walking to and from school throughout the month. Drivers are encouraged to be careful around school zones, especially during the month of May.

In 2016, Way to Go says nearly 70 percent of event organizers indicated that their event led to planned, or completed, policy or engineering changes in their communities.

Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 27, where businesses and commuters are encouraged to participate.

LINK: Bike To Work Day

