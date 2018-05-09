AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The mayor of Aurora has entered home hospice care as he battles cancer.

Mayor Steve Hogan announced the unfortunate turn of events in a public statement which in part states:

To tell you the truth, I have never been much of a believer in term limits. I wanted you to know that my time as Mayor of Aurora will end sooner than I had desired. I have entered into home hospice care, with the understanding that my future days will be lived with dignity, grace and in peace.

Hogan went on to thank the residents of Aurora. Read his full statement here.

In March, Hogan announced he would not run for re-election because of his health.

The City of Aurora issued its own statement:

We are deeply saddened by the news and are keeping Mayor Hogan in our hearts and in our thoughts. As he has done through his actions, and reminds us in the statement, we will all continue to work to better our community. We are privileged to serve our public under Mayor Hogan’s leadership.