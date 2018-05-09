LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The 1st Bank that was damaged when a driver flipped his car into the lobby on Monday reopened on Wednesday morning.

Darin Newbold, 32, crashed through the window and into the bank located near Ken Pratt and Hover just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

One witness described the vehicle turning onto Hover traveling at least 50 mph after he sideswiped two other vehicle, hopped the median and mowed down several trees. After the vehicle became airborne, the vehicle crashed into the bank.

Police say Newbold took the turn too fast and speed and drugs are suspected factors.

Fortunately, nobody was hit by the vehicle. Also, no bank employees were in the part of the building the vehicle hit. One bank employee suffered injuries from shattered glass.

The bank was closed the rest of Monday and Tuesday.