CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 44-year-old Denver Uber driver with a history of DUIs has been sentenced to three years in community corrections after causing a crash that injured a passenger and another driver.

Brian Haas was sentenced last Friday for the crime, which happened in Douglas County on Jan. 20, 2017.

Haas, whose blood-alcohol level was at 0.228, turned into oncoming traffic at the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Lincoln Avenue. His car collided with a sedan, whose driver sustained a concussion and injuries to his arm. The female passenger Haas was transporting broke several ribs.

“(He) should not be putting the community at risk by driving at all, let alone with unsuspecting passengers in his car,” District Attorney George Brauchler said of Haas.

The judge imposed the three year sentence for the charge of driving under the influence with two or more priors. Haas was also sentenced to three years in jail, but that sentence will be suspended if he successfully completes the three years in community corrections.

Haas was convicted of driving drunk in Boulder County in 1996 and El Paso County in 1992, according to Brauchler’s office.