GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police say a man pulled out a knife on officers Tuesday morning prompting one to shoot him.

greeley ois 5vo transfer frame 60 Suspect Hospitalized After Officer Tases, Shoots Him

Police responded to the area near 4th Street and 47th Avenue for a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there, officers say the man took off running and officers later confronted the man near 7th Street and 40th Avenue.

That’s when investigators say the man pulled out the knife, and an officer fired his taser which they say was unsuccessful.

greeley ois 5vo transfer frame 300 Suspect Hospitalized After Officer Tases, Shoots Him

That’s when the officer shot the suspect. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

