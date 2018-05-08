DENVER (CBS4) — Wednesday is National Bike to School Day. Denver drivers are asked to be aware of the students and parents who are participating.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment says 26 schools are officially taking part in the May 9th event that promotes children’s physical activity.

The department coordinated with other agencies — Denver Public Schools, Denver Police Department, and the Denver Department of Public Works — to ensure the safety of the children during the event.

Their advice…

For Drivers:

Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists always. Safety is a shared responsibility.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or in bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well before the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.

Observe slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Be extra cautious when backing up — pedestrians or bicyclists can move into your path.

For Bicyclists:

Follow the rules of the road.

Look both ways before you cross the street. Always wear a properly fitting helmet.

Use hand signals when making turns or stopping on your bike.

Wear bright colors during the day, and always use reflectors or a bike light at night.

For Pedestrians:

Always cross the street at an intersection.

Obey the “walk/don’t walk” pedestrian signals. Don’t enter the crosswalk once the hand begins flashing

Use the “push to walk” button, where available. It adds pedestrian crossing time to the traffic signal.

Always stay alert. Don’t be a distracted walker or cyclist.

Never assume vehicles (cars, buses, bikes) see you. Look both ways before you cross the street.

Riders and walkers are asked to visit Denver’s Safe Routes to School Program before embarking.

The following DPS schools are registered: Asbury, Ashley, Beach Court, Castro, Cheltenham, College View, Doull, Eagleton, Edison, Garden Place, Godsman, Greenlee, Harrington, Lincoln, Maxwell, McKinley-Thatcher, McGlone, and Steele Elementaries; Blessed Sacrament Parish, Denver Language, Dora Moore, Highline Academy Charter, McAuliffe International, Slavens, and Smith Renaissance Schools; and Morey Middle School.

Hundreds of families participated last year.

The first National Walk to School Day occurred in 1997. The first National Bike to School Day was held in 2012.